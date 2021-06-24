Cybin Announces Former FDA Psychiatry Division Director Dr. Thomas Laughren has Joined Clinical Advisory Board

As the former Director for the Division of Psychiatry Products, Dr. Laughren was responsible for overseeing the review of all psychiatric drug development activities conducted under INDs (Investigational New Drug) and the review of all NDAs (New Drug Applications) and supplements for new psychiatric drug claims. Dr. Laughren has attained numerous awards for his regulatory accomplishments.

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“ Cybin ” or the “ Company ”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced the addition of Dr. Thomas Laughren, to the Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Thomas Laughren formerly served as the Director for the Division of Psychiatry Products, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the FDA where he served for 29 years.

Dr. Thomas Laughren will be joining recent additions, Maurizio Fava, MD, Psychiatrist-In-Chief in the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, Tony Back, MD, Professor in the Department of Medicine and Division of Oncology at the University of Washington, and Lynn Marie Morski, MD, Esq., President of the Psychedelic Medicine Association. The Board will be chaired by Alex Belser, PhD, Cybin’s Chief Clinical Officer.

Dr. Alex Belser said, "As we study psychedelic medicines, the regulatory pathway ahead is still coming into focus. There are outstanding questions to be addressed as to how psychedelic treatments may be considered for approval in therapeutic contexts. Dr. Laughren is familiar with these potential challenges, and he brings extensive psychiatric regulatory and development expertise. We are excited to welcome Dr. Laughren to Cybin’s Clinical Advisory Board to provide guidance as we develop our regulatory strategies.”

