checkAd

Cybin Announces Former FDA Psychiatry Division Director Dr. Thomas Laughren has Joined Clinical Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced the addition of Dr. Thomas Laughren, to the Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Thomas Laughren formerly served as the Director for the Division of Psychiatry Products, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the FDA where he served for 29 years.

As the former Director for the Division of Psychiatry Products, Dr. Laughren was responsible for overseeing the review of all psychiatric drug development activities conducted under INDs (Investigational New Drug) and the review of all NDAs (New Drug Applications) and supplements for new psychiatric drug claims. Dr. Laughren has attained numerous awards for his regulatory accomplishments.

Dr. Thomas Laughren will be joining recent additions, Maurizio Fava, MD, Psychiatrist-In-Chief in the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, Tony Back, MD, Professor in the Department of Medicine and Division of Oncology at the University of Washington, and Lynn Marie Morski, MD, Esq., President of the Psychedelic Medicine Association. The Board will be chaired by Alex Belser, PhD, Cybin’s Chief Clinical Officer.

Dr. Alex Belser said, "As we study psychedelic medicines, the regulatory pathway ahead is still coming into focus. There are outstanding questions to be addressed as to how psychedelic treatments may be considered for approval in therapeutic contexts. Dr. Laughren is familiar with these potential challenges, and he brings extensive psychiatric regulatory and development expertise. We are excited to welcome Dr. Laughren to Cybin’s Clinical Advisory Board to provide guidance as we develop our regulatory strategies.”

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding enhanced liquidity, the value of additional capital markets exposure, access to institutional and retail investors, the Company’s new strategic brand messaging campaign, and psychedelic drug development programs to potentially treat mental health disorders. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Cybin’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Seite 1 von 2
Cybin Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cybin Announces Former FDA Psychiatry Division Director Dr. Thomas Laughren has Joined Clinical Advisory Board Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced the addition of Dr. Thomas Laughren, to the Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Thomas Laughren …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Electronic Arts Acquires Playdemic, Makers of the Highly Successful Golf Clash Mobile Game, From ...
Teva Announces Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Approves AJOVY (fremanezumab) Injection in ...
Wolverine Worldwide Announces Next Steps in Planned CEO Succession
Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Cybin Announces Completion of its 51st Pre-Clinical Psychedelic Molecule Study
18.06.21
Cybin to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 23rd
16.06.21
Cybin Selects Anxiety Disorder Indications for Proprietary Psychedelic Molecule CYB004
11.06.21
Cybin to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference on June 17th
08.06.21
Cybin Launches EMBARK and Co-Sponsors First Clinical Trial to Treat Frontline Clinicians Experiencing COVID-Related Burnout and Distress with Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy
02.06.21
Cybin to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI on June 10, 2021
01.06.21
Cybin Announces Sponsorship of a Kernel Flow Feasibility Study to Measure Ketamine’s Psychedelic Effects on Cerebral Cortex Hemodynamics
28.05.21
Cybin to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference 2021
26.05.21
Cybin Files an International Patent Application Further Strengthening its Psychedelic Derivative Drug Development Candidates Across 153 Global Jurisdictions
25.05.21
Psychedelic Drug Market Has Become a Billion Dollar Industry As Acceptable Treatments Expand