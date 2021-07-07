checkAd

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL

07.07.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV", together with its subsidiaries, the "Steinhoff Group") provides the following update on the Dutch suspension of payments proceedings (the "Dutch SoP").

As announced previously, Hamilton lodged an appeal against the 15 June 2021 ruling of the Amsterdam District Court (the "Court") to dismiss the counter-requests made by Hamilton for alternative measures related to the Dutch SoP claim review and voting process. The Amsterdam Court of Appeal (the "Court of Appeal") informed SIHNV that this appeal has been withdrawn at the request of Hamilton. Hamilton's withdrawal followed the Court of Appeal's rejection, on 29 June 2021, of Hamilton's appeal against the Court's 28 May 2021 decision to inter alia establish a committee of representation.

The Steinhoff Group maintains that a global settlement is in the best interest of all parties and will continue to take steps to achieve such a settlement. Further updates will be provided to the market in due course.

SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

7 July 2021

 


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

