VF Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Date

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Friday, July 30, 2021 at approximately 6:55 a.m. ET. Following the news release, VF management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet, accessible at ir.vfc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.