Snowline Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and Grant of Stock Options

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Roma to the Snowline management team", commented Snowline CEO, Nikolas Matysek. "Matt's expertise and experience will be a welcome addition as we continue to grow as a company."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the " Company " or " Snowline ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matthew Roma as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Roma is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with over 10 years of financial management experience working predominantly with junior mining companies. Mr. Roma articled at Deloitte LLP where he specialized in assurance and advisory services for publicly listed mining companies based both in Canada and the United States.

Mr. Roma's appointment coincides with Ms. Natasha Tsai stepping down as CFO and Corporate Secretary to pursue other business opportunities. The Board of Directors of Snowline express their gratitude for the significant contributions Ms. Tsai has made to the Company and wish her well in her future endeavours.

The Company has also granted 700,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants of Snowline. Each of the stock options will be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of C$0.35 until July 12, 2026.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a 7-project portfolio covering over 90,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship 72,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin, with drilling expected to commence in June 2021. Snowline's projects all lie in the prolific Tintina Gold Province that hosts multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits, from Kinross' Fort Knox mine to Newmont's Coffee deposit. Snowline's first mover claim position represents a unique opportunity to explore and expand a new greenfield, district-scale gold system.

