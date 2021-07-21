checkAd

Ford Leaders to Discuss Results for Second-Quarter 2021, Outlook for Full Year During Fireside Chat With Barclays

Senior leaders from Ford will discuss the auto-industry operating environment and financial results for the company’s 2021 second quarter, which will be released on July 28, during an upcoming fireside chat hosted by Barclays autos analyst Brian Johnson. The discussion will take place on Monday, Aug. 2, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conversation will also cover execution of the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation. Ford+ prioritizes electric vehicles, the standalone Ford Pro commercial business, and connected and mobility services – all relying on distinctive products, always-on customer relationships and user experiences that get better over time.

From Ford, the webcast will feature:

  • John Lawler, chief financial officer
  • Lisa Drake, chief operating officer, North America, and
  • Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations

Participants are encouraged to register for the webcast in advance online. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 186,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

