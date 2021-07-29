White Gold Corp. Closes C$4.1 Million Private Placement

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company” or “White Gold”) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement consisting of the sale of units (the “Units”), premium flow-through units (the “FT Units”) and common shares issued as “flow-through shares” (the “FT Shares”, and together with the Units and FT Units, the “Offered Securities”), for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4.18 million (the “Offering”).



“We are very grateful for the continued support of our major shareholders and the other participants in this financing. Our 2021 field season is now well underway, focused on highly anticipated new targets, recent discoveries, and our existing mineral resources as we seek to further demonstrate the expansiveness of gold mineralization in the White Gold District, and the effectiveness of our exploration methodologies. Further details to be provided in due course,” stated David D’Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.