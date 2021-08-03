checkAd

Bayer Gets Positive Phase 2 Results for Eliapixant in Refractory Chronic Cough

Autor: PLX AI
03.08.2021, 14:26  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bayer’s investigational P2X3 antagonist meets primary efficacy endpoint and shows favorable safety and tolerability profile, the company says.Positive Phase IIb results for eliapixant in patients with refractory chronic coughThe Phase IIb …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer’s investigational P2X3 antagonist meets primary efficacy endpoint and shows favorable safety and tolerability profile, the company says.
  • Positive Phase IIb results for eliapixant in patients with refractory chronic cough
  • The Phase IIb clinical trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of its investigational orally administered, potent and selective P2X3 receptor antagonist eliapixant (BAY1817080) in patients with refractory chronic cough
  • The primary efficacy outcome was met showing a statistically significant improvement in 24-hour cough counts per hour (average hourly cough frequency based on 24-hour sound recordings) over placebo after 12 weeks of treatment
  • The data showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile
  • In addition to refractory chronic cough, eliapixant is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of endometriosis, overactive bladder and neuropathic pain


Bayer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bayer Gets Positive Phase 2 Results for Eliapixant in Refractory Chronic Cough (PLX AI) – Bayer’s investigational P2X3 antagonist meets primary efficacy endpoint and shows favorable safety and tolerability profile, the company says.Positive Phase IIb results for eliapixant in patients with refractory chronic coughThe Phase IIb …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aareal Bank Q2 Operating Profit Rises to EUR 41 Million Despite Provision; Tax Rate to Increase
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
Maersk Guidance Upgrade Is Bigger Than Expected, Sydbank Says
Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says
DBV Posts H1 Operating Income Falling to $1.5 Million
Vestas Gets 58 MW Order in Australia
Maersk Raises FY Outlook After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations
Eastman Chemical Q2 Revenue Beats Consensus; Raises Outlook
Adapteo Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 26.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 28 Million
TeamViewer Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 57 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nokia Raises Guidance After Solid Q2 Beat on Profit
Siltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline
Novo Nordisk Shares Rise After Analysts Lift Price Targets
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Revenue, OIBDA Beat Consensus Estimates; Outlook Raised
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
DSV Rises as Analysts Rave About Another Beat & Raise Report
OMV Q2 Earnings Better Than Estimates; CCS Net EUR 643 Million
PayPal Q2 EPS Beats Consensus Even as Revenue Misses
Siemens Gamesa Gives New FY Outlook After Q3 Earnings
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Biontech-Rekordrally geht weiter - Berenberg sieht noch Luft
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.08.21CO2-Zertifikate immer teurer - Rekordeinnahmen für deutschen Staat
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21WOCHENAUSBLICK: Quartalsberichte schieben den Dax womöglich nicht mehr an
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21Umweltamt: Keine Rückstände von Dioxin in Rußpartikeln festgestellt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21WDH/WOCHENAUSBLICK: Quartalsberichte schieben den Dax womöglich nicht mehr an
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21WOCHENAUSBLICK: Quartalsberichte schieben den Dax womöglich nicht mehr an
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21Tatort, Urheberrecht und Glyphosat - das ändert sich im August
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21BERNSTEIN RESEARCH stuft BAYER AG auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.07.21ROUNDUP: Bayer legt weitere Milliarden für US-Glyphosatstreit auf die Seite
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21LYNX: Bayer kassiert die nächste Schlappe. Droht noch eine Klagewelle?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen