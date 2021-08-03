Bayer Gets Positive Phase 2 Results for Eliapixant in Refractory Chronic Cough
(PLX AI) – Bayer’s investigational P2X3 antagonist meets primary efficacy endpoint and shows favorable safety and tolerability profile, the company says.Positive Phase IIb results for eliapixant in patients with refractory chronic coughThe Phase IIb …
(PLX AI) – Bayer’s investigational P2X3 antagonist meets primary efficacy endpoint and shows favorable safety and tolerability profile, the company says.Positive Phase IIb results for eliapixant in patients with refractory chronic coughThe Phase IIb …
- (PLX AI) – Bayer’s investigational P2X3 antagonist meets primary efficacy endpoint and shows favorable safety and tolerability profile, the company says.
- Positive Phase IIb results for eliapixant in patients with refractory chronic cough
- The Phase IIb clinical trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of its investigational orally administered, potent and selective P2X3 receptor antagonist eliapixant (BAY1817080) in patients with refractory chronic cough
- The primary efficacy outcome was met showing a statistically significant improvement in 24-hour cough counts per hour (average hourly cough frequency based on 24-hour sound recordings) over placebo after 12 weeks of treatment
- The data showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile
- In addition to refractory chronic cough, eliapixant is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of endometriosis, overactive bladder and neuropathic pain
Bayer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare