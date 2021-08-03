CTS Eventim to Develop Italian Olympic Arena for EUR 180 Million Autor: PLX AI | 03.08.2021, 19:10 | 14 | 0 | 0 03.08.2021, 19:10 | (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim signs agreement to develop Italy's largest multipurpose arena, the MSG Arena in Milan.CTS Eventim says investment amounts to around €180 million over the course of the projectA project company based in Milan that is part of … (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim signs agreement to develop Italy's largest multipurpose arena, the MSG Arena in Milan.CTS Eventim says investment amounts to around €180 million over the course of the projectA project company based in Milan that is part of … (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim signs agreement to develop Italy's largest multipurpose arena, the MSG Arena in Milan.

CTS Eventim says investment amounts to around €180 million over the course of the project

A project company based in Milan that is part of the Eventim Group will acquire a 50,000m² plot of land in the south-east of Italy's northern powerhouse from Milano Santa Giulia S.p.A., where it will plan, build, and operate the new arena, including the outdoor facilities and two neighbouring multi-storey car parks

Construction will begin in autumn 2022, with completion set for autumn 2025

The arena is scheduled to be presented to the International Olympic Committee in early 2026 as a venue for the Winter Olympics

After the Olympics, the Eventim project company will continue operating the venue



