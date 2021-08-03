CTS Eventim to Develop Italian Olympic Arena for EUR 180 Million
- CTS Eventim says investment amounts to around €180 million over the course of the project
- A project company based in Milan that is part of the Eventim Group will acquire a 50,000m² plot of land in the south-east of Italy's northern powerhouse from Milano Santa Giulia S.p.A., where it will plan, build, and operate the new arena, including the outdoor facilities and two neighbouring multi-storey car parks
- Construction will begin in autumn 2022, with completion set for autumn 2025
- The arena is scheduled to be presented to the International Olympic Committee in early 2026 as a venue for the Winter Olympics
- After the Olympics, the Eventim project company will continue operating the venue
