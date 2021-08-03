checkAd

CTS Eventim to Develop Italian Olympic Arena for EUR 180 Million

Autor: PLX AI
03.08.2021, 19:10  |  14   |   |   

(PLX AI) – CTS Eventim signs agreement to develop Italy's largest multipurpose arena, the MSG Arena in Milan.CTS Eventim says investment amounts to around €180 million over the course of the projectA project company based in Milan that is part of …

  • (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim signs agreement to develop Italy's largest multipurpose arena, the MSG Arena in Milan.
  • CTS Eventim says investment amounts to around €180 million over the course of the project
  • A project company based in Milan that is part of the Eventim Group will acquire a 50,000m² plot of land in the south-east of Italy's northern powerhouse from Milano Santa Giulia S.p.A., where it will plan, build, and operate the new arena, including the outdoor facilities and two neighbouring multi-storey car parks
  • Construction will begin in autumn 2022, with completion set for autumn 2025
  • The arena is scheduled to be presented to the International Olympic Committee in early 2026 as a venue for the Winter Olympics
  • After the Olympics, the Eventim project company will continue operating the venue


