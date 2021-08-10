Good Times Restaurants Announces Tender Offer

The tender offer is expected to commence on August 13, 2021 or soon thereafter and to remain open for twenty business days. Tenders of shares must be made on or prior to the expiration of the tender offer and may be withdrawn at any time prior to the expiration of the tender offer, in each case, in accordance with the procedures described in the tender offer materials to be distributed to shareholders. The tender offer will not be subject to a financing condition. The Company expects to fund the share purchases in the offer from its existing cash and cash equivalents.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM) (the “Company”), operator of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, today announced that it expects to commence a tender offer to purchase up to 1,413,000 shares of its common stock, at a cash price of $4.60 per share of common stock, for an approximate total amount of $6.5 million. Our Board of Directors believes that the tender offer is an appropriate mechanism to return capital to our shareholders while also allowing those shareholders who do not participate in the tender offer to share in a higher portion of our future potential.

Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. will serve as the depositary for the tender offer.

Neither the Company, its directors or officers, nor the depositary make any recommendation as to whether to tender shares.

Additional Information Regarding the Tender Offer

This communication is for informational purposes only, is not a recommendation to buy or sell the Company’s common stock, and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell common shares of the Company. The tender offer described in this communication has not yet commenced, and there can be no assurances that the Company will commence the tender offer on the terms described in this communication or at all. The tender offer will be made only pursuant to an offer to purchase, letter of transmittal and related materials that the Company expects to distribute to its shareholders and file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) upon commencement of the tender offer. SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE OFFER TO PURCHASE, LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND RELATED MATERIALS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION, INCLUDING THE VARIOUS TERMS OF, AND CONDITIONS TO, THE TENDER OFFER, THAT SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR SHARES. Once the tender offer is commenced, shareholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the tender offer statement on Schedule TO, the offer to purchase, letter of transmittal and other documents that the Company expects to file with the SEC at its website at www.sec.gov or by calling the Information Agent (to be identified at the time the offer is made) for the tender offer.