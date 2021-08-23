checkAd

Tom Curtis Appointed President of Burger King U.S. & Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021   

José Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International, today announced that industry veteran Tom Curtis has been appointed President of Burger King U.S. & Canada.

Tom Curtis Appointed President of Burger King U.S. & Canada (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tom joined us a few months ago and has quickly established a strong leadership position in the business and trust with our franchisees, informed by his 35 years of previous restaurant experience as both a franchisee and senior operations executive,” said José Cil. “Tom will lead the acceleration of our business to deliver on our vision that Burger King should always be our guests’ first choice for a quality meal, an exceptional and convenient experience and great value. We have the right priorities identified and this is a matter of having a strong leader and team with the right focus and pace to deliver the high expectations that we have of ourselves.”

“I’m extremely impressed by the quality of our team and the partnership we have with our great franchisees. Together, we will work to accelerate the performance of the Burger King brand through an intense focus on our guest experience and success on five key priorities. We intend to play to our distinctive heritage and strengths, evolve our menu to deliver exceptional taste and value in key day parts, streamline our operations to provide our guests with a consistent, quality experience, accelerate our digital integration – led by the nation-wide launch of our Royal Perks loyalty program, and drive the transformation of our restaurant network with high quality locations, exciting design and high ROI for our franchisees,” said Tom Curtis, President of Burger King U.S. & Canada.

About BURGER KING:
 Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is a global fast-food hamburger chain known for food quality and value as the only place guests can get the flame-grilled Whopper and the hand-breaded Ch’King sandwiches. The Burger King system operates more than 18,700 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Forward-Looking Statements:
 This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are often identified by the words "may," "might," "believes," "thinks," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends" or similar expressions and reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements include statements about RBI's expectations and belief about the intent and ability of the Burger King's management team to deliver on their five key priorities of accelerating the brand's performance, which include playing to Burger King's distinctive heritage and strengths, evolving the menu, streamlining operations, accelerating digital integration and driving the transformation of the restaurant network. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations and beliefs are detailed in filings of RBI with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, such as its annual and quarterly reports and include the following: risks related to RBI's ability to successfully implement its advertising, marketing and growth strategies, risks related to RBI's ability to compete in an intensely competitive industry, including the short and long-term impact of Burger King's new rewards program; risks related to unforeseen events including the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks related to technology and the rollout of digital initiatives, and risks related to the franchised business model. Other than as required under U.S. federal securities laws or Canadian securities laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

Wertpapier


