Partners Group Closes USD 15 Billion Private Equity Buyout Program

Autor: PLX AI
21.09.2021   

(PLX AI) – Partners Group closes its fourth private equity buyout program with total commitments of USD 15 billion.The program will follow Partners Group's investing strategy and is already committed to 17 investments globally, including Blue River …

  • (PLX AI) – Partners Group closes its fourth private equity buyout program with total commitments of USD 15 billion.
  • The program will follow Partners Group's investing strategy and is already committed to 17 investments globally, including Blue River Petcare, Axia Women's Health, Rovensa, Pharmathen, and Ecom Express
  • The program is anchored by Partners Group's fourth flagship direct equity fund, which raised USD 6 billion, and includes an additional USD 9 billion committed via other private markets programs and bespoke client solutions that will invest alongside the fund
  • Partners Group's third flagship buyout fund currently has a net IRR of 22% and a net TVPI of 1.95x


