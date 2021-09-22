checkAd

Iliad Says Play to Buy UPC Poland for PLN 7 Billion

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Iliad says Play to acquire 100% of the share capital of cable operator UPC Poland for an enterprise value of PLN 7 billion.The acquisition of UPC Poland represents Iliad’s next step in the Polish telecoms market following the acquisition …

  • (PLX AI) – Iliad says Play to acquire 100% of the share capital of cable operator UPC Poland for an enterprise value of PLN 7 billion.
  • The acquisition of UPC Poland represents Iliad’s next step in the Polish telecoms market following the acquisition of Play last year
  • Together, both operators will become the 2nd largest telecom operator in the Polish market with 2020 combined revenues of €1.96 billion and 2020 combined EBITDAaL of €697 million
  • UPC Poland is one of the largest internet service providers in Poland with 3.7 million homes passed in FTTx and 1.5 million subscribers
  • UPC Poland generated PLN 1,698 million in revenue and PLN 757 million in EBITDAaL in 2020


