Iliad Says Play to Buy UPC Poland for PLN 7 Billion Autor: PLX AI | 22.09.2021, 07:02 | 20 | 0 | 0 22.09.2021, 07:02 | (PLX AI) – Iliad says Play to acquire 100% of the share capital of cable operator UPC Poland for an enterprise value of PLN 7 billion.The acquisition of UPC Poland represents Iliad’s next step in the Polish telecoms market following the acquisition … (PLX AI) – Iliad says Play to acquire 100% of the share capital of cable operator UPC Poland for an enterprise value of PLN 7 billion.The acquisition of UPC Poland represents Iliad’s next step in the Polish telecoms market following the acquisition … (PLX AI) – Iliad says Play to acquire 100% of the share capital of cable operator UPC Poland for an enterprise value of PLN 7 billion.

The acquisition of UPC Poland represents Iliad’s next step in the Polish telecoms market following the acquisition of Play last year

Together, both operators will become the 2nd largest telecom operator in the Polish market with 2020 combined revenues of €1.96 billion and 2020 combined EBITDAaL of €697 million

UPC Poland is one of the largest internet service providers in Poland with 3.7 million homes passed in FTTx and 1.5 million subscribers

UPC Poland generated PLN 1,698 million in revenue and PLN 757 million in EBITDAaL in 2020



ILIAD Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

ILIAD Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer