Metso Outotec May Miss Q3 Consensus on Bottlenecks, Danske Says

(PLX AI) – Metso Outotec may miss consensus on third-quarter sales and earnings due to bottlenecks in the supply chain, analysts at Danske Bank said.

The company is likely to report strong orders and a record backlog, but component availability may hold back Metso Outotec's on delivering spare parts, affecting service sales, Danske said

Danske maintains a buy rating on Metso Outotec, with price target EUR 12.40

Danske maintains a buy rating on Metso Outotec, with price target EUR 12.40

Metso Outotec traded up 0.9% at midday



Metso Outotec Aktie





