Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
(PLX AI) – Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer, a distributor of electrical products and services in the United States.Enterprise Value of USD 456 millionTransaction is projected to be accretive to Rexel’s Earnings Per Share in year 1 and …
- (PLX AI) – Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer, a distributor of electrical products and services in the United States.
- Enterprise Value of USD 456 million
- Transaction is projected to be accretive to Rexel’s Earnings Per Share in year 1 and value-creating in year 2
