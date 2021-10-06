Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million Autor: PLX AI | 06.10.2021, 07:33 | | 114 0 | 0 06.10.2021, 07:33 | (PLX AI) – Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer, a distributor of electrical products and services in the United States.Enterprise Value of USD 456 millionTransaction is projected to be accretive to Rexel’s Earnings Per Share in year 1 and … (PLX AI) – Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer, a distributor of electrical products and services in the United States.Enterprise Value of USD 456 millionTransaction is projected to be accretive to Rexel’s Earnings Per Share in year 1 and … (PLX AI) – Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer, a distributor of electrical products and services in the United States.

Enterprise Value of USD 456 million

Transaction is projected to be accretive to Rexel's Earnings Per Share in year 1 and value-creating in year 2











