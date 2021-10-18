Lehto Now Sees FY Negative Operating Result; Previously Saw Positive Autor: PLX AI | 18.10.2021, 19:32 | | 37 0 | 0 18.10.2021, 19:32 | (PLX AI) – Lehto estimates net sales in 2021 will be approximately 20% lower than in the previous year. Before the outlook was for sales down 15-20%Lehto now estimates 2021 operating result will be negative; before the outlook was for positive … (PLX AI) – Lehto estimates net sales in 2021 will be approximately 20% lower than in the previous year. Before the outlook was for sales down 15-20%Lehto now estimates 2021 operating result will be negative; before the outlook was for positive … (PLX AI) – Lehto estimates net sales in 2021 will be approximately 20% lower than in the previous year.

Before the outlook was for sales down 15-20%

Lehto now estimates 2021 operating result will be negative; before the outlook was for positive operating result

Says the main factors behind the declined outlook are some loss-making business premises projects and their delayed execution, rising prices of the building materials and their weak availability, and delays in the starts of new projects





Lehto Group Aktie





