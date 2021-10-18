checkAd

Lehto Now Sees FY Negative Operating Result; Previously Saw Positive

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Lehto estimates net sales in 2021 will be approximately 20% lower than in the previous year. Before the outlook was for sales down 15-20%Lehto now estimates 2021 operating result will be negative; before the outlook was for positive …

  • (PLX AI) – Lehto estimates net sales in 2021 will be approximately 20% lower than in the previous year.
  • Before the outlook was for sales down 15-20%
  • Lehto now estimates 2021 operating result will be negative; before the outlook was for positive operating result
  • Says the main factors behind the declined outlook are some loss-making business premises projects and their delayed execution, rising prices of the building materials and their weak availability, and delays in the starts of new projects
