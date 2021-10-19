MedMen Announces Re-Opening of Tallahassee, Florida Location

“Today, we are well-equipped and more eager than ever to resume providing Florida’s growing number of medical cannabis patients with an unparalleled shopping experience and a higher standard of patient care,” said Tracy McCourt, Chief Revenue Officer, MedMen. “As we execute against a disciplined turnaround plan, we’ll continue to focus on expansion in the Florida cannabis market, which currently ranks third in the nation by total sales.”

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ( “MedMen” or the “Company” ) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, has announced the re-opening of its Tallahassee, Florida store location on 1126 Thomasville Road this Thursday, October 21, 2021. The approximately 4,000-square-foot Tallahassee storefront occupies a critical hub in Florida’s capital city. This latest re-opening brings MedMen’s national store count to 28 and is viewed by the Company as a testament to its renewed growth and commitment to serving Florida’s patients with trusted, high-quality products and top-tier service.

The MedMen Tallahassee store will open its doors with 12 employees and a robust selection of high-quality products, including house brands MedMen Red and Luxlyte, and other premium brands such as Mary’s Medicinals. MedMen Tallahassee’s full inventory of vaporizers, concentrates, pre-rolls and flower will be available in-store or through the Company’s proprietary online ordering service for all patients and Buds rewards members.

To celebrate the re-opening, MedMen is offering Tallahassee customers 20 percent off all online and in-store purchases made between Thursday, October 21 and Saturday, October 30.

To purchase MedMen products, please visit www.medmen.com, or find a dispensary near you at https://www.medmen.com/stores.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red and LuxLyte through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements:

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only MedMen’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of MedMen’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan," "continue," "intend," "predict," “believe,” "project," "believe," "might," "seek," "may," "will," "we’ll," "eager," "resume," "continue," "future", “is positioned” and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. This forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions made by management and other factors used by management in developing such information. Although MedMen believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

