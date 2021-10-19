Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Telekom Austria Q3 Earnings Better Than Expected; Raises Revenue Growth Outlook to 3-4% (PLX AI) – Telekom Austria Strong Q3 2021: Growing Service Revenues in all Markets, Outlook raisedTelekom Austria Group revenues in the third quarter grew by 5.5%Q3 net income EUR 181 million vs. estimate EUR 155 millionOutlook FY revenue growth …



