Telekom Austria Q3 Earnings Better Than Expected; Raises Revenue Growth Outlook to 3-4%

Autor: PLX AI
19.10.2021, 19:12  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Telekom Austria Strong Q3 2021: Growing Service Revenues in all Markets, Outlook raisedTelekom Austria Group revenues in the third quarter grew by 5.5%Q3 net income EUR 181 million vs. estimate EUR 155 millionOutlook FY revenue growth …

  • (PLX AI) – Telekom Austria Strong Q3 2021: Growing Service Revenues in all Markets, Outlook raised
  • Telekom Austria Group revenues in the third quarter grew by 5.5%
  • Q3 net income EUR 181 million vs. estimate EUR 155 million
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 3-4%
  • Q3 revenue EUR 1,205 million vs. estimate EUR 1,180 million
  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 501 million vs. estimate EUR 480 million
  • Q3 EBIT EUR 244 million vs. estimate EUR 228 million
