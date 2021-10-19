Telekom Austria Q3 Earnings Better Than Expected; Raises Revenue Growth Outlook to 3-4%
(PLX AI) – Telekom Austria Strong Q3 2021: Growing Service Revenues in all Markets, Outlook raisedTelekom Austria Group revenues in the third quarter grew by 5.5%Q3 net income EUR 181 million vs. estimate EUR 155 millionOutlook FY revenue growth …
- Telekom Austria Group revenues in the third quarter grew by 5.5%
- Q3 net income EUR 181 million vs. estimate EUR 155 million
- Outlook FY revenue growth 3-4%
- Q3 revenue EUR 1,205 million vs. estimate EUR 1,180 million
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 501 million vs. estimate EUR 480 million
- Q3 EBIT EUR 244 million vs. estimate EUR 228 million
