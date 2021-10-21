Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake Autor: PLX AI | 21.10.2021, 09:39 | | 74 0 | 0 21.10.2021, 09:39 | (PLX AI) – Nel shares were up 7% in early trading after third-quarter revenue beat consensus by 25%, alleviating concerns about the sluggish order intake.Q3 revenue was a record NOK 229 million, up 55% from the same quarter last yearBut the order … (PLX AI) – Nel shares were up 7% in early trading after third-quarter revenue beat consensus by 25%, alleviating concerns about the sluggish order intake.Q3 revenue was a record NOK 229 million, up 55% from the same quarter last yearBut the order … (PLX AI) – Nel shares were up 7% in early trading after third-quarter revenue beat consensus by 25%, alleviating concerns about the sluggish order intake.

Q3 revenue was a record NOK 229 million, up 55% from the same quarter last year

But the order backlog fell 6% from Q2 to NOK 1,014 million, after order intake of NOK 139 million in the quarter

The backlog is still not improving, but the all-time high sales is a positive, Carnegie said

Nel says that customers are sitting on the fence and points to increased competitive pressure, negative impact from value chain disruptions and rising raw material pressure that could negatively impact margins



Wertpapier

NEL Aktie





