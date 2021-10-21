Bitcoin Involves High Risk of Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing, Swedish FSA Says Autor: PLX AI | 21.10.2021, 10:21 | | 13 0 | 0 21.10.2021, 10:21 | (PLX AI) – Bitcoin transactions involve high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing, the Swedish FSA said.Therefore the Swedish FSA has initiated investigations into the companies Safello and Goobit to see how they follow money laundering … (PLX AI) – Bitcoin transactions involve high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing, the Swedish FSA said.Therefore the Swedish FSA has initiated investigations into the companies Safello and Goobit to see how they follow money laundering … (PLX AI) – Bitcoin transactions involve high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing, the Swedish FSA said.

Therefore the Swedish FSA has initiated investigations into the companies Safello and Goobit to see how they follow money laundering rules

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer