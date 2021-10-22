Verkkokauppa May Fall as Much as 10% After Earnings Miss, Margin Drop: Analysts Autor: PLX AI | 22.10.2021, 08:52 | | 20 0 | 0 22.10.2021, 08:52 | (PLX AI) – Verkkokauppa shares may fall 5-10% after earnings missed expectations, weighed by a significant drop in gross margin, analysts said. Verkkokauppa gross margin dropped to 14.8% in Q3 from 16.2% a year ago, making the company unable to take … (PLX AI) – Verkkokauppa shares may fall 5-10% after earnings missed expectations, weighed by a significant drop in gross margin, analysts said. Verkkokauppa gross margin dropped to 14.8% in Q3 from 16.2% a year ago, making the company unable to take … (PLX AI) – Verkkokauppa shares may fall 5-10% after earnings missed expectations, weighed by a significant drop in gross margin, analysts said.

Verkkokauppa gross margin dropped to 14.8% in Q3 from 16.2% a year ago, making the company unable to take advantage of a revenue beat

Q3 comparable EBIT and EBITDA both missed consensus as a result

The margin drop was due to tight price competition, the company said



