Verkkokauppa May Fall as Much as 10% After Earnings Miss, Margin Drop: Analysts

Autor: PLX AI
22.10.2021, 08:52  |  20   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Verkkokauppa shares may fall 5-10% after earnings missed expectations, weighed by a significant drop in gross margin, analysts said. Verkkokauppa gross margin dropped to 14.8% in Q3 from 16.2% a year ago, making the company unable to take …

  • (PLX AI) – Verkkokauppa shares may fall 5-10% after earnings missed expectations, weighed by a significant drop in gross margin, analysts said.
  • Verkkokauppa gross margin dropped to 14.8% in Q3 from 16.2% a year ago, making the company unable to take advantage of a revenue beat
  • Q3 comparable EBIT and EBITDA both missed consensus as a result
  • The margin drop was due to tight price competition, the company said
