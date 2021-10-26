Bureau Veritas Q3 Revenue EUR 1,246 Million; Outlook Unchanged

(PLX AI) – Bureau Veritas Q3 revenue EUR 1,245.7 million.Bureau Veritas still expects for the full year 2021 to achieve strong organic revenue growthExpects to improve the adjusted operating marginGenerate sustained strong cash flow

Generate sustained strong cash flow




