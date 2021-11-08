Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million Autor: PLX AI | 08.11.2021, 07:53 | | 19 0 | 0 08.11.2021, 07:53 | (PLX AI) – Coloplast to acquire Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 million.Coloplast says transaction is expected to be increasingly EPS accretive from 2022/23Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is anticipated in Q2 … (PLX AI) – Coloplast to acquire Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 million.Coloplast says transaction is expected to be increasingly EPS accretive from 2022/23Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is anticipated in Q2 … (PLX AI) – Coloplast to acquire Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 million.

Coloplast says transaction is expected to be increasingly EPS accretive from 2022/23

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is anticipated in Q2 2021/22

Says Atos Medical is the global market leader in laryngectomy

Says Atos Medical represents a new long-term growth category for Coloplast operating with its own identity, brand and execution strength while benefiting from the industry leading capabilities and track record of Coloplast to drive continuous growth and value creation, the Danish company says



