Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says Autor: PLX AI | 09.11.2021, 09:41 | | 54 0 | 0 09.11.2021, 09:41 | (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost share fell 12% after a big earnings miss caused by losses in Scotland, where some farming sites had reduced health.

Q3 operational EBIT was DKK 71 million vs. estimate DKK 296 million, with the Scotland farming segment making an operational EBIT of DKK -81.3 million

The Scottish miss is a continuation of problems seen before and it will take time until this ideally becomes a stable segment, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said

Consensus for operating profit this year will be adjusted down by 25%, and another 5% next year, Kepler said

Nevertheless, Kepler maintained a buy recommendation on the stock, with price target NOK 865



