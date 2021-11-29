checkAd

Hella Cuts Outlook as Q2 Results Below Expectations

(PLX AI) – Hella new Outlook FY adjusted revenue EUR 5,900-6,200 million, down from EUR 6,000-6,500 million previously.Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 3.5-5%, down from 5-7% previouslyHella Q2 adjusted revenue declined by around 13 percent to …

  • (PLX AI) – Hella new Outlook FY adjusted revenue EUR 5,900-6,200 million, down from EUR 6,000-6,500 million previously.
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 3.5-5%, down from 5-7% previously
  • Hella Q2 adjusted revenue declined by around 13 percent to approximately 1.5 billion euros due to ongoing supply bottlenecks for semiconductors and other components
  • The preliminary adjusted EBIT margin fell to around 4.0 percent in the second quarter (previous year: 12.1 percent) as a result of rising materials and logistics costs and increased production inefficiencies due to the bottleneck situation
  • The challenging market environment is impacting Hella's Automotive segment in particular, the company said


HELLA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
29.11.2021, 13:41  |  37   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hella Cuts Outlook as Q2 Results Below Expectations (PLX AI) – Hella new Outlook FY adjusted revenue EUR 5,900-6,200 million, down from EUR 6,000-6,500 million previously.Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 3.5-5%, down from 5-7% previouslyHella Q2 adjusted revenue declined by around 13 percent to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
BASF Signs 25-Year Renewable Energy PPA with Engie
Humana AB Initiated with Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Volvo Cars Initiated with Buy at DNB
Frontline Q3 Net Loss USD 33.2 Million
Noreco CEO Resigns; CFO Becomes Acting CEO
Hella Cuts Outlook as Q2 Results Below Expectations
Ambu Board Member Kristensen Sells Shares for DKK 1 Million
Titel
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Siemens Energy Gets EUR 1 Billion Order for 1.7 GW Combined Cycle Power Plant
Kuehne+Nagel Names Stefan Paul CEO as Trefzger Steps Down
Zalando GMV Growth Is Likely to Slow Next Year, BofA Says, Seeing 17% Downside
Draegerwerk Sees 2022 EBIT Margin Dropping to 1-4% from 8-11% This Year
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
Evolution Price Drop Is Buying Opportunity, Bank of America Says
Norwegian Air Hires Wibstad from Multiconsult as New CFO
SBM Offshore Subsidiaries Required to Pay CHF 7 Million by Swiss Public Prosecutor
CA Immobilien 9-Month EBITDA EUR 160 Million; Withdraws 2022 FFO Target
Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Bilfinger Hires FLSmidth's CEO Thomas Schulz
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant