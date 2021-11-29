Hella Cuts Outlook as Q2 Results Below Expectations (PLX AI) – Hella new Outlook FY adjusted revenue EUR 5,900-6,200 million, down from EUR 6,000-6,500 million previously.Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 3.5-5%, down from 5-7% previouslyHella Q2 adjusted revenue declined by around 13 percent to … (PLX AI) – Hella new Outlook FY adjusted revenue EUR 5,900-6,200 million, down from EUR 6,000-6,500 million previously.

Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 3.5-5%, down from 5-7% previously

Hella Q2 adjusted revenue declined by around 13 percent to approximately 1.5 billion euros due to ongoing supply bottlenecks for semiconductors and other components

The preliminary adjusted EBIT margin fell to around 4.0 percent in the second quarter (previous year: 12.1 percent) as a result of rising materials and logistics costs and increased production inefficiencies due to the bottleneck situation

The challenging market environment is impacting Hella's Automotive segment in particular, the company said



