North Media Cuts EBIT Outlook After Bekey Writeoff
(PLX AI) – North Media Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,020-1,035 million (unchanged).Outlook FY EBIT DKK 235-245 million, down from DKK 255-265 million beforeSays prospects of positive cash flows from Bekey business have become more distantAlso gives 2022 …
- (PLX AI) – North Media Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,020-1,035 million (unchanged).
- Outlook FY EBIT DKK 235-245 million, down from DKK 255-265 million before
- Says prospects of positive cash flows from Bekey business have become more distant
- Also gives 2022 outlook:
- 2022 revenue is assumed to be in line with the 2021 revenue
- 2022 EBIT is expected to be in the DKK 200-220 million range
