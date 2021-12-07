Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nordex Gets 47 MW Wind Turbine Order in Sweden (PLX AI) – Nordex says wpd europe places order with Nordex Group for 47 MW in Sweden.Order is for eight N163/5.X turbines for the Stöllsäterberget wind farmThe order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines for 15 years with an …



