Vestas Gets 99 MW Wind Turbine Order in Brazil

(PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order for a project in Brazil that includes supply of 22 V150-4.5 MW turbines as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.Deliveries are planned for 2023 and commissioning for …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order for a project in Brazil that includes supply of 22 V150-4.5 MW turbines as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.
  • Deliveries are planned for 2023 and commissioning for 2024
  • The customer and project are undisclosed
