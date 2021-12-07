Vestas Gets 99 MW Wind Turbine Order in Brazil
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order for a project in Brazil that includes supply of 22 V150-4.5 MW turbines as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.
- Deliveries are planned for 2023 and commissioning for 2024
- The customer and project are undisclosed
