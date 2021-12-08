BMW Secures Supply of Several Million Semiconductor Microchips per Year
(PLX AI) – BMW Group signs direct agreement with chip suppliers to secure supplies.BMW says will secure several million semiconductors per year in trilateral agreement with high-tech microchip manufacturer INOVA Semiconductors and GlobalfoundriesThe …
- The microchips will be used in the ISELED smart LED technology co-developed by the BMW Group, which will be deployed for the first time in the BMW iX and rolled out in further models
