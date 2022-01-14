Nordex Gets 50 MW Wind Turbine Order in Poland
(PLX AI) – Nordex received an order from Poland for 50 MW.Nordex to supply 14 N117/3600 turbinesDelivery and installation works will start in summer 2023 with commissioning of the last turbine planned for the end of the same year
