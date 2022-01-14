Nordex Gets 50 MW Wind Turbine Order in Poland (PLX AI) – Nordex received an order from Poland for 50 MW.Nordex to supply 14 N117/3600 turbinesDelivery and installation works will start in summer 2023 with commissioning of the last turbine planned for the end of the same year (PLX AI) – Nordex received an order from Poland for 50 MW.

Nordex to supply 14 N117/3600 turbines

Delivery and installation works will start in summer 2023 with commissioning of the last turbine planned for the end of the same year

Nordex Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 14.01.2022, 07:35

