Andritz Gets Order from Taylor Steel in Canada (PLX AI) – Andritz receives an order for a Herr-Voss Stamco cut-to-length line from Taylor Steel Inc. in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada.The line processes 0.625” x 72” wide material and has an incoming coil capacity of 80,000 lbsWill be manufactured … (PLX AI) – Andritz receives an order for a Herr-Voss Stamco cut-to-length line from Taylor Steel Inc. in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada.

The line processes 0.625” x 72” wide material and has an incoming coil capacity of 80,000 lbs

Will be manufactured in the U.S. Wertpapier

Autor: PLX AI | 14.01.2022, 07:43

