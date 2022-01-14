Andritz Gets Order from Taylor Steel in Canada
- (PLX AI) – Andritz receives an order for a Herr-Voss Stamco cut-to-length line from Taylor Steel Inc. in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada.
- The line processes 0.625” x 72” wide material and has an incoming coil capacity of 80,000 lbs
- Will be manufactured in the U.S.
