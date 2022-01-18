CompuGroup Medical Confirms 2021 Outlook, Gives New 2022 Guidance
(PLX AI) – CompuGroup Medical still sees 2021 revenue increase to a range of EUR 1 billion to EUR 1.04 billion and an adjusted EBITDA between EUR 210 million and EUR 230 million, corresponding to a margin in a range of 20 percent to 23 percent.Says …
- (PLX AI) – CompuGroup Medical still sees 2021 revenue increase to a range of EUR 1 billion to EUR 1.04 billion and an adjusted EBITDA between EUR 210 million and EUR 230 million, corresponding to a margin in a range of 20 percent to 23 percent.
- Says after the cyber attack on December 20, 2021, all major customer systems remain unaffected
- However, earnings due Feb. 3 will be delayed
- The company anticipates group revenues of EUR 1.075 billion to EUR 1.125 billion in 2022, which corresponds to an organic growth of +3 percent to +8 percent
- Expects an adjusted EBITDA in the range of EUR 235 million to EUR 260 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin between 21 percent and 24 percent
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0