Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for $95.00 per share in a transaction valued at $68.7 billion.
- Transaction is inclusive of Activision Blizzard's net cash
- Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard
- The deal is expected to close in fiscal year 2023 and will be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share upon close
