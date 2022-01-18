Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion (PLX AI) – Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for $95.00 per share in a transaction valued at $68.7 billion.Transaction is inclusive of Activision Blizzard's net cashBobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision BlizzardThe deal is … (PLX AI) – Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for $95.00 per share in a transaction valued at $68.7 billion.

Transaction is inclusive of Activision Blizzard's net cash

Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard

The deal is expected to close in fiscal year 2023 and will be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share upon close

