Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO (PLX AI) – Soitec to appoint Pierre Barnabé to succeed Paul Boudre as Group CEO as of July 2022.Barnabé, 51, joins Soitec from Atos, where he has served since 2015 as Senior EVP in charge of Big Data and Cybersecurity (PLX AI) – Soitec to appoint Pierre Barnabé to succeed Paul Boudre as Group CEO as of July 2022.

Barnabé, 51, joins Soitec from Atos, where he has served since 2015 as Senior EVP in charge of Big Data and Cybersecurity

Autor: PLX AI | 19.01.2022, 18:30

