Stillfront Buys Six Waves for $201 Million, Sells Shares for SEK 2 Billion

(PLX AI) – Stillfront acquires Six Waves Inc. and resolves on a rights issue of approximately SEK 2.0 billion.Stillfront buys Six Waves for total upfront consideration of USD 201 millionSix Waves is a leading publisher of mobile free-to-play …

  • (PLX AI) – Stillfront acquires Six Waves Inc. and resolves on a rights issue of approximately SEK 2.0 billion.
  • Stillfront buys Six Waves for total upfront consideration of USD 201 million
  • Six Waves is a leading publisher of mobile free-to-play strategy games in Japan
  • Stillfront’s board of directors has resolved on a preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 2.0 billion to finance the transaction
  • Stillfront’s largest shareholder Laureus Capital has committed to subscribe for its pro rata share of the Rights Issue and has also committed to guarantee up to a total amount of SEK 300 million
