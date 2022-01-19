Stillfront Buys Six Waves for $201 Million, Sells Shares for SEK 2 Billion (PLX AI) – Stillfront acquires Six Waves Inc. and resolves on a rights issue of approximately SEK 2.0 billion.Stillfront buys Six Waves for total upfront consideration of USD 201 millionSix Waves is a leading publisher of mobile free-to-play … (PLX AI) – Stillfront acquires Six Waves Inc. and resolves on a rights issue of approximately SEK 2.0 billion.

Stillfront buys Six Waves for total upfront consideration of USD 201 million

Six Waves is a leading publisher of mobile free-to-play strategy games in Japan

Stillfront’s board of directors has resolved on a preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 2.0 billion to finance the transaction

Stillfront’s largest shareholder Laureus Capital has committed to subscribe for its pro rata share of the Rights Issue and has also committed to guarantee up to a total amount of SEK 300 million Wertpapier

