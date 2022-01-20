Belimo 2021 Sales Better Than Expected, with 16.6% Growth in Local FX (PLX AI) – Belimo FY revenue CHF 765.3 million vs. estimate CHF 745 million. Belimo increased net sales in local currencies by 16.6 percentIn Swiss francs, net sales grew by 15.7 percent The positive market trends accentuated demand most prominently … (PLX AI) – Belimo FY revenue CHF 765.3 million vs. estimate CHF 745 million.

Belimo increased net sales in local currencies by 16.6 percent

In Swiss francs, net sales grew by 15.7 percent

The positive market trends accentuated demand most prominently in Europe and the Americas

The two long-term growth drivers - improved energy efficiency of the global building stock and enhanced indoor air quality requirements - were fueled by pent-up demand Wertpapier

PLX AI | 20.01.2022, 07:04

