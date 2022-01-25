NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
(PLX AI) – NextEra Q4 net income USD 1,204 million.Q4 EPS USD 0.61Q4 adjusted net income USD 814 million vs. estimate USD 766 millionQ4 adjusted EPS USD 0.41 vs. estimate USD 0.4NextEra Energy raises outlook for 2022, 2023For 2022, expecting …
- (PLX AI) – NextEra Q4 net income USD 1,204 million.
- Q4 EPS USD 0.61
- Q4 adjusted net income USD 814 million vs. estimate USD 766 million
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.41 vs. estimate USD 0.4
- NextEra Energy raises outlook for 2022, 2023
- For 2022, expecting adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $2.75 to $2.85
- Now sees to achieve roughly 6% to 8% per year growth in adjusted earnings per share off revised 2022 adjusted earnings per share ranges through 2025
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0