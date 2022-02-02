IDEXX New Yearly Guidance Tops Consensus
(PLX AI) – IDEXX Q4 revenue USD 801 million vs. estimate USD 782 million.Q4 EPS USD 1.89Outlook FY revenue USD 3,500-3,565 million; consensus USD 3,543 millionOutlook FY EPS USD 9.27-9.59; consensus USD 9.31Outlook FY revenue growth 9-11%
