Marriott Q4 Adj. EPS, Adj. EBITDA Much Better Than Consensus; Could Start Cash Returns in 2022

(PLX AI) – Marriott Q4 EPS USD 1.42.Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.3 vs. estimate USD 0.99Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 741 million vs. estimate USD 685 millionQ4 adjusted net income USD 430 million vs. estimate USD 328 millionQ4 net income USD 468 million

By the fourth quarter, global RevPAR was 19 percent below 2019 levels, a 40-percentage point improvement from the decline in the first quarter of the year

Says optimistic that the global recovery will progress meaningfully throughout 2022

Could begin to return cash to shareholders later in 2022 Wertpapier

