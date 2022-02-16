American Water Keeps Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – American Water affirms 2022 Guidance and Long-Term Targets after posting Q4 EPS USD 3.55.2022 earnings guidance range of $4.39 to $4.49 per shareThe Company also affirms its long-term financial targets for the 2022-2026 period, including …
- (PLX AI) – American Water affirms 2022 Guidance and Long-Term Targets after posting Q4 EPS USD 3.55.
- 2022 earnings guidance range of $4.39 to $4.49 per share
- The Company also affirms its long-term financial targets for the 2022-2026 period, including its long-term EPS compound annual growth rate target range of 7-9% and its long-term dividend growth expectation at the high end of a 7-10% range
