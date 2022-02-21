(PLX AI) – Casino Group disposal of 6.5% of Mercialys equity.Casino Group stake in Mercialys in terms of voting rights is reduced from 16.8% to 10.3%Casino Group Proceeds of the transaction amount to €59 million

Casino Group Sells Another 6.5% Stake in Mercialys for EUR 59 Million

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer