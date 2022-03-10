Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index up to 109.3 in Feb. from 102.4 in January
(PLX AI) – Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index (SMI) was 109.3 in February, up from 102.4 in January. As COVID-19 case counts fell, consumer spending momentum resumed its robust pace of expansion, Visa said
