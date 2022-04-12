Givaudan Q1 Revenue Tops Consensus Estimates; Continues Price Increases
(PLX AI) – Givaudan Q1 revenue CHF 1,780 million vs. estimate CHF 1,767 million.Q1 increase was 4.6% on a like-for-like basis and 6.4% in Swiss francsSays started the year with good business momentum whilst maintaining its operations and global …
- (PLX AI) – Givaudan Q1 revenue CHF 1,780 million vs. estimate CHF 1,767 million.
- Q1 increase was 4.6% on a like-for-like basis and 6.4% in Swiss francs
- Says started the year with good business momentum whilst maintaining its operations and global supply chain at a high level, despite the challenging external environment affecting many parts of the business
- Company is continuing to implement price increases in collaboration with its customers to fully compensate for the increases in input costs
