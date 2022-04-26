Visa Q2 Revenue, Adj. EPS Better Than Expected as Transaction Volume Remains Robust
(PLX AI) – Visa Q2 net income USD 3,600 million vs. estimate USD 3,550 million.Q2 revenue USD 7,200 million vs. estimate USD 6,830 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 1.79 vs. estimate USD 1.65Payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transaction …
- Q2 revenue USD 7,200 million vs. estimate USD 6,830 million
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.79 vs. estimate USD 1.65
- Payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transaction growth remained robust, company said
- Omicron variant impacts were short lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued, CEO said
- CEO says expect continued growth driven by a robust travel recovery and through the enablement of traditional and newer ways to pay globally
