Fiserv Q1 Revenue, Adj. EPS Top Consensus; Guidance Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Fiserv Q1 revenue USD 4,140 million vs. estimate USD 3,840 million.
- Q1 EPS USD 1.02
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.4 vs. estimate USD 1.35
- Fiserv continues to expect organic revenue growth of 7% to 9% and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.40 to $6.55
