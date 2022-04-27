Fiserv Q1 Revenue, Adj. EPS Top Consensus; Guidance Unchanged

(PLX AI) – Fiserv Q1 revenue USD 4,140 million vs. estimate USD 3,840 million.Q1 EPS USD 1.02Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.4 vs. estimate USD 1.35Fiserv continues to expect organic revenue growth of 7% to 9% and adjusted earnings per share in a range of …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer