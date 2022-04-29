BBVA Q1 Net Income Beats Expectations as Banking Business Grows for 5th Quarter
(PLX AI) – BBVA Q1 net interest income EUR 4,158 million vs. estimate EUR 3,920 million.Q1 net income EUR 1,651 million vs. estimate EUR 1,235 millionGood performance in recurring income from the banking business, which continued to grow for fifth …
- (PLX AI) – BBVA Q1 net interest income EUR 4,158 million vs. estimate EUR 3,920 million.
- Q1 net income EUR 1,651 million vs. estimate EUR 1,235 million
- Good performance in recurring income from the banking business, which continued to grow for fifth quarter consecutively
- This favorable trend in net interest income and net fees and commissions, together with lower provisions for impairment on financial assets and provisions, largely explain the positive year-on-year performance of the Group’s income statement, BBVA said
- Operating expenses increased at Group level (+8.5% in year-on-year terms and excluding the exchange rate effect), in an inflationary environment in all countries in which BBVA operates
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0