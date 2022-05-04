Fortinet Q1 Earnings Beat; Q2 Adj. EPS Guidance Lags Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Fortinet Q1 revenue USD 954.8 million vs. estimate USD 885 million.
- Q1 adjusted operating margin 22%
- Q1 operating margin 15.8%
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.94 vs. estimate USD 0.79
- Q1 EPS USD 0.84
- For the second quarter of 2022, Fortinet currently expects revenue in the range of $1.005 billion to $1.035 billion
- Sees Q2 billings in the range of $1.225 billion to $1.265 billion
- Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 74.5% to 76.0%
- Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 22.0% to 23.5%
- Sees Q2 Adj. EPS in the range of $1.05 to $1.10, vs consensus $1.13
