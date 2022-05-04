Fortinet Q1 Earnings Beat; Q2 Adj. EPS Guidance Lags Consensus

(PLX AI) – Fortinet Q1 revenue USD 954.8 million vs. estimate USD 885 million.Q1 adjusted operating margin 22%Q1 operating margin 15.8%Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.94 vs. estimate USD 0.79Q1 EPS USD 0.84For the second quarter of 2022, Fortinet currently …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer