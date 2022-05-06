Intesa Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Credit Quality Improves
(PLX AI) – Intesa Q1 operating income EUR 5,414 million vs. estimate EUR 4,800 millionQ1 net income EUR 1,024 million vs. estimate EUR 715 millionCET1 ration 13.6% fully loadedConfirms 2025 net income target of EUR 6.5 billionNPL to total loan ratio …
- (PLX AI) – Intesa Q1 operating income EUR 5,414 million vs. estimate EUR 4,800 million
- Q1 net income EUR 1,024 million vs. estimate EUR 715 million
- CET1 ration 13.6% fully loaded
- Confirms 2025 net income target of EUR 6.5 billion
- NPL to total loan ratio was 3% gross and 1.4% net based on the stated figure
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0