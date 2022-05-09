Infineon Raises Guidance for Year; Q3 Revenue Outlook Better Than Consensus
(PLX AI) – Infineon raised its revenue guidance for the year to EUR 13.5 billion from EUR 13 billion previously.Infineon Q3 revenue guidance of EUR 3.4 billion is better than consensus estimates of EUR 3.26 billionATV segment revenue is forecast to …
- (PLX AI) – Infineon raised its revenue guidance for the year to EUR 13.5 billion from EUR 13 billion previously.
- Infineon Q3 revenue guidance of EUR 3.4 billion is better than consensus estimates of EUR 3.26 billion
- ATV segment revenue is forecast to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in Q3
- Revenue growth in the IPC and PSS segments is expected to be within the low single-digit percentage range, while CSS revenue is likely to be slightly down quarter on quarter, the company said
- At the forecast level of revenue, the Segment Result Margin is expected to come in at about 21% in Q3
- For the year, revenue in the ATV and CSS segments is predicted to grow at a slightly faster percentage rate than Group revenue overall
- At the mid-point of the guided revenue range, the Segment Result Margin is set to come in now at above 22%, while the previous guidance was about 22%
