Volkswagen to Launch All-Electric Pick-Up, SUV in U.S. with Scout Brand
- (PLX AI) – Volkswagen Group to launch all-electric pick-up and rugged SUV in the United States.
- Volkswagen to electrify iconic U.S.-brand Scout
- Volkswagen separate independent company will be established in the U.S. this year
- Volkswagen Scout prototypes are to be unveiled next year, and production is scheduled to start in 2026
