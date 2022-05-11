checkAd

Volkswagen to Launch All-Electric Pick-Up, SUV in U.S. with Scout Brand

(PLX AI) – Volkswagen Group to launch all-electric pick-up and rugged SUV in the United States.Volkswagen to electrify iconic U.S.-brand ScoutVolkswagen separate independent company will be established in the U.S. this yearVolkswagen Scout …

  • (PLX AI) – Volkswagen Group to launch all-electric pick-up and rugged SUV in the United States.
  • Volkswagen to electrify iconic U.S.-brand Scout
  • Volkswagen separate independent company will be established in the U.S. this year
  • Volkswagen Scout prototypes are to be unveiled next year, and production is scheduled to start in 2026

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 152,67, was eine Steigerung von +4,07% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  25   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Volkswagen to Launch All-Electric Pick-Up, SUV in U.S. with Scout Brand (PLX AI) – Volkswagen Group to launch all-electric pick-up and rugged SUV in the United States.Volkswagen to electrify iconic U.S.-brand ScoutVolkswagen separate independent company will be established in the U.S. this yearVolkswagen Scout …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Evotec Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 18.9 Million
K+S Q1 EBITDA Beats Estimates as High Prices Offset Lower Volumes, Energy Costs
Thyssenkrupp Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Raises Outlook
Bilfinger Q1 Revenue Beats Expectations; Outlook Confirmed
SMA Solar Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Unchanged
Occidental Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations, with OxyChem Posting Record Pretax
Auto1 Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
Flex LNG Q1 Net Income USD 55.8 Million
Alstom FY Revenue EUR 15,500 Million
Titel
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Block Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates, but Adj. EBITDA Is Ahead
Vonovia Q1 Net Income EUR -29.1 Million
Zalando Q1 Adj. EBIT Loss Bigger Than Expected; Now Sees Outlook at Lower End of Range
Evotec Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 18.9 Million
Ebay Q2 Outlook Ahead on Revenue, Lags Consensus on Adj. EPS; Shares Fall
Hexagon Purus Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates
Bayer Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Outlook Confirmed
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian