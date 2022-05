(PLX AI) – Holcim says Adani Group to acquire Holcim’s India business.Holcim: Adani Group to acquire Holcim’s full stakes in Ambuja Cement and ACC for CHF 6.4 billion

Holcim Sells Stakes in Ambuja Cement and ACC foir CHF 6.4 Billion to Adani Group

